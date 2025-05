The court did not explain its order staying a lower court decision.

Supreme Court allows Trump to begin removing 500,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 25, 2024.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted the Trump administration's request to categorically revoke humanitarian parole for more than 530,000 immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela and order them out of the country.

