Supreme Court allows Trump to resume 3rd-country removals without court-ordered due process requirement

The order is a significant win for the president's immigration policy.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Monday delivered a significant win for the Trump administration's immigration policy, clearing the way for officials to resume deportation of migrants to third countries without additional due process requirements imposed by a district court judge.

