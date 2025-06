The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, April 7, 2025 in Washington.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, April 7, 2025 in Washington.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, April 7, 2025 in Washington.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, April 7, 2025 in Washington.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday in favor of U.S. gun manufacturers and blocked a liability lawsuit brought by the government of Mexico, which sought to hold the companies accountable for the trafficking of their weapons south of the border to fuel violence by the cartels.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.