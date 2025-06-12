A family's case could proceed under an exception to law enforcement immunity.

Supreme Court says family can sue over wrong-house raid by FBI

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a unanimous decision in favor of a Georgia family whose home was wrongly raided by the FBI and was unable to sue for damages because of law enforcement immunity.

The court said their case can proceed under an exception in the law. Justice Neil Gorsuch delivered the opinion.

The Supreme Court in Washington, June 30, 2024. Susan Walsh/AP, Files

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.