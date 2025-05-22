The conservative majority bolstered Trump's bid for greater control of agencies.

Supreme Court lets Trump fire heads of independent labor agencies for now

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024.

The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Thursday bolstered President Donald Trump's bid to assume full control of executive branch agencies, giving a green light -- for now -- to his removal of the heads of the National Labor Relations Board and Merit Systems Protection Board, whom he fired without cause.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.