Supreme Court lets Trump fire heads of independent labor agencies for now

The conservative majority bolstered Trump's bid for greater control of agencies.

ByDevin Dwyer
May 22, 2025, 5:08 PM

The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Thursday bolstered President Donald Trump's bid to assume full control of executive branch agencies, giving a green light -- for now -- to his removal of the heads of the National Labor Relations Board and Merit Systems Protection Board, whom he fired without cause.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 17, 2024.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

