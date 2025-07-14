Timeline: Jeffrey Epstein memo causes controversy among MAGA base

This photo provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein, March 28, 2017.

The Department of Justice and FBI's memo on the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein has reignited criticism from some of President Donald Trump's supporters over information released in the case involving one of the most infamous sex trafficking criminals in modern history.

The notorious financier, who died by suicide in 2019 while facing federal child sex trafficking charges, has long been rumored to have kept a "client list" of celebrities and politicians, which right-wing influencers have accused authorities of hiding.

A review ordered by Trump-appointed leadership of the Justice Department and the FBI found no evidence that Epstein kept a "client list" of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women, according to the memo released on July 7. The department also released hours of footage as part of its review, which officials say further confirms Epstein died by suicide -- contradicting conspiracy theories long embraced or spread by allies of Trump and others.

The memo further stated the FBI and DOJ planned to make no future public disclosures related to their review of Epstein's case, stoking outrage among Trump's most vocal supporters.

Most of the criticism in the wake of the memo's release has been directed at mixed messaging from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, who had previously suggested an alleged Epstein "client list" was sitting on her desk. Past statements made by FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino that stoked conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death have also resurfaced amid the fallout. Bongino has suggested to allies he may resign following days of growing outrage, according to multiple sources.

Here's a timeline of the fallout.

2023: Bongino and Patel on Epstein case

Before joining the DOJ, both Patel and Bongino had suggested that the federal government was shielding information regarding the Epstein case.

In an episode of his podcast from 2023, Bongino told listeners, "That Jeffrey Epstein story is a big deal. ... Please do not let the story go," blaming people in the "Washington swamp who are not telling you the truth."

In December 2023, Patel claimed to conservative pundit Benny Johnson that Congress blocked the release of Epstein's alleged clients "because of who's on that list."

Feb. 21, 2025: Bondi suggests there's an Epstein 'client list'

During an interview with Fox News, when asked whether the DOJ would release "the list of Jeffrey Epstein's clients," Attorney General Bondi responded, "It's sitting on my desk right now to review. That's been a directive by President Trump. I'm reviewing that."

Attorney General Pam Bondi listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2025. Evan Vucci/AP

Feb. 26, 2025: Bondi promises to release 'a lot of names'

Bondi told Fox News that the Justice Department planned to publish "a lot of flight logs" and "a lot of names" related to Epstein.

Feb. 27, 2025: DOJ releases '1st phase' of Epstein files

Bondi handed out binders with Epstein case files to a group of pro-Trump social media influencers at the White House ahead of their public release. The files ultimately contained little new information. They largely consisted of information previously made public through criminal or civil litigation surrounding Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell -- leading senior White House staffers to question why Bondi even teased the release of new information in the first place.

The release also outraged some supporters of the president, who had been promised that more details would be made public.

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and one of Trump's most vocal supporters, blasted the handling of the release, writing on X at the time: "The Epstein files were released in an unprofessional manner with paid, partisan social media influencers to curate their binders for us. I can't trust anything in the binder. Neither should you."

Bondi subsequently accused the FBI's New York office of withholding information about the Epstein investigation, but did not specify what material she believed the office to be withholding.

May 7, 2025: Bondi claims there are 'tens of thousands' of Epstein videos

During remarks at the White House, Bondi claimed the delay in publicly releasing scores of records associated with federal probes into Epstein was due to the review of "tens of thousands" of videos within the FBI's possession showing potential pornography of minors.

July 7, 2025: Epstein memo released

The DOJ and FBI released a memo, in which both agencies said their review determined there was "no incriminating 'client list'" and "no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions."

According to the FBI and DOJ review, no further charges are expected in connection with their probes into Epstein, as investigators "did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties."

The department also released hours of footage as part of its review, which officials say further confirms Epstein died by suicide while in custody in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019.

In explaining their determination not to release further records from the investigation, the DOJ memo states that one of the government's "highest priorities is combatting child exploitation and bringing justice to victims," before adding, "Perpetuating unfounded theories about Epstein serves neither of those ends."

July 7, 2025: Pushback from far-right Trump supporters

Following the memo's release, Loomer called on Bondi to resign "for lying to the American People." Pro-Trump influencers the Hodgetwins also called on Trump to fire Bondi -- as did American conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon questioned if the administration is as transparent as it claims it would be during his popular "War Room" show. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accused the Trump administration of being part of a cover-up.

July 8, 2025: Bondi clarifies past comments

During a Cabinet meeting, Bondi clarified past comments she made regarding the Epstein case in the wake of the memo's release, including regarding the "client list."

"In February, I did an interview on Fox, and it's been getting a lot of attention because I said I was asked a question about the client list, and my response was, it's sitting on my desk to be reviewed, meaning the file along with the JFK, MLK files as well. That's what I meant by that," Bondi said.

Regarding the "tens of thousands" of videos, Bondi said they "turned out to be child porn downloaded by that disgusting Jeffrey Epstein."

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, July 8, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

During the same Cabinet meeting, Trump had interrupted prior to Bondi's response, saying, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy's been talked about for years. You're asking-- we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things. And are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable."

July 11, 2025: Speculation on Bongino's future

In the days following the memo's release, Bongino has expressed growing disagreement with how the announcement was handled, suggesting to allies he may resign following days of growing outrage publicly voiced by Trump's most ardent supporters, according to sources.

Earlier in the week, Bongino had a fiery confrontation with Bondi over how she handled the review of the Epstein files and the memo, the sources said.

Bongino did not respond to repeated requests for comment from ABC News.

In a post on X, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said he personally worked with Bongino and Patel to craft the memo.

"All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo," Blanche said. "The suggestion by anyone that there was any daylight between the FBI and DOJ leadership on this memo's composition and release is patently false."

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Deputy Director Dan Bongino leaves after meeting with Republican lawmakers at the U.S. Capitol on June 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

July 12, 2025: Trump defends Bondi

Trump defended Bondi in a social media post amid the pushback from some in his MAGA base over the handling of the Epstein probe.

Trump praised Bondi for doing a "fantastic job" and urged his "boys" and "gals" to stop criticizing her.

"We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people' are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein," Trump said, encouraging unity within the Republican Party.

July 12, 2025: Patel shuts down rumors about leaving the FBI

Patel shut down rumors that he is potentially thinking about leaving the FBI.

"t's an honor to serve the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump -- and I'll continue to do so for as long as he calls on me," he tweeted.

The tweet followed a report in a conservative outlet that suggested he was considering leaving if Bongino left.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel speaks during a the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, May 8, 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

July 13, 2025: Trump says Bongino 'in good shape'

Asked by reporters if Bongino was still his FBI deputy director, Trump said, "I think so," and said Bongino was in "good shape."

"I spoke to him today, Dan Bongino, very good guy. I've known him a long time," Trump said.

July 14, 2025: Lara Trump says she thinks there will be 'more transparency'

Lara Trump, President Trump's daughter-in-law and a Fox News host, told Johnson on the MAGA influencer's show that she believed there did need to be "more transparency" regarding the administration's handling of the Epstein case and said she believed "that that will happen," predicting more information would be released "sooner rather than later."

July 14, 2025: Democratic leader weighs in

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., addressed Trump's handling of the Epstein controversy, saying, "There are only two things that are possible here."

"Option one, Donald Trump, Pam Bondi and the MAGA extremists intentionally lied to the American people for years about the Jeffrey Epstein situation," he said at a news conference in the Capitol.

"Option two is that, in fact, there's reason for the American people to be concerned as it relates to what information has not been released that could be damaging to the Trump administration and the friends and family of the Trump administration and their billionaire, corrupt supporters. And so, they're actively engaging in a cover-up," he continued.

Jeffries said if the Trump administration is "hiding something," Congress should "actually work hard to try to uncover the truth for the American people."

July 14, 2025: Texas Dem calls for release of all unclassified files

Texas Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey introduced a resolution calling on the Trump administration to "immediately release" all unclassified Epstein files and evidence -- becoming the first House Democrat to push for legislative action amid a growing call from MAGA Republicans for the release.

The resolution also calls on the DOJ and the FBI to submit a full report related to Epstein's operations and urges relevant House committees to investigate any delay of the files' release.

ABC News' Lauren Peller contributed to this report.