Top Democrat says Trump strikes on Iran 'massive, massive gamble'

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine discusses the mission details of a strike on Iran during a news conference at the Pentagon, June 22, 2025 in Arlington, Virginia.

Rep. Jim Himes, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said it was still too soon to know the status of the Iranian nuclear program in the aftermath of a series of U.S. attacks against Iran.

Calling the strikes by American bombers a "massive gamble" on the part of President Donald Trump, Himes noted that the impact of the attack was still being assessed.

"It's way too early to tell what the actual effect on the nuclear program is. And, of course, it's way too early to tell how this plays out, right? I mean, we've seen this movie before," Himes told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"If you look at the history of our military involvements in the region, they almost never end with the best-case scenario. In fact, they usually end in something approximating the worst-case scenario," he added.

Himes also said that he was "disturbed" by the fact that the strikes were undertaken without the approval of Congress, which holds the sole authority to declare war.

"There's not much ambiguity in the Constitution about who gets to approve these things," Himes said.

Here are more highlights from Himes' interview:

Himes on Trump critics

Karl: But some of the president's critics have actually applauded the action last night. Let me read you what Adam Kinzinger -- obviously no friend of the president -- had to say. He said, "The U.S. attack on the nuclear facilities in my opinion was the right call. We will see what the results are, but now, the key -- but now, the key is suppressing surface-to-surface missile fire and negotiate an end to the fight with Iran. Good call by the president." Is it possible that this ends up being just that, a good call by President Trump?

Himes: Is it possible? Again, setting aside the constitutional issues which we should never set aside because the Constitution matters, is there some chance that, you know, we got all the nuclear material, the regime falls, and you know, next spring, we're picnicking at Summer Con? Yeah, there is some chance that that is true. But if you look at the history -- and again, all we have is history to go on -- if you look at the history of our military involvements in the region, they almost never end with the best-case scenario. In fact, they usually end in something approximating the worst-case scenario.

On the worst-case scenario in Iran

Karl: And what do you think is the worst-case scenario?

Himes: Oh, well, the worst-case scenario is that, you know, the Iranians have a lot more missiles than we think they do, and we end up with dead soldiers and sailors in the region, that they managed to move the nuclear material out of Fordo, and it's sitting in a warehouse right now. And as we speak, they are building a device. I mean, believe me, I will concede that there is some small chance for a best-case scenario here, there always is. But again, history suggests that you better be well -- you know, aware of the fact that the best-case scenario almost never happens. So, I mean, you can paint a truly apocalyptic picture of any number of a dozen.