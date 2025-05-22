Rep. James Comer asked Dr. Kevin O'Connor to sit for an interview on June 25.

Top Republican requests interviews with Biden's White House physician, former aides on his mental fitness

Rep. James Comer speaks to a reporter as he arrives for a House Republican conference meeting at the Capitol, May 6, 2025.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer is requesting former President Joe Biden's White House physician, Kevin O'Connor, to appear for a transcribed interview as part of an investigation into Biden's mental fitness and use of a presidential autopen while in office.

Comer wrote in a letter to O'Connor on Thursday that the panel is probing "the accuracy, transparency, and credibility" of his medical assessments of Biden in light of Biden's recent cancer diagnosis and a new book questioning Biden's mental fitness.

"The Committee continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding your assessment in February 2024 that former President Biden was “a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency," Comer said in his letter to Dr. O'Connor.

President Joe Biden speaks with White House Physician Kevin O'Connor as he arrives back at the White House, Aug. 28, 2023. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Comer sent similar letters to several of Biden's former White House aides, including Neera Tanden, the former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council; Anthony Bernal, the former assistant to Biden and senior adviser for former first lady Jill Biden; Annie Tomasini, former deputy chief of staff to Biden; and Ashley Williams, the former deputy director of Oval Office operations.

Comer said the House Oversight Committee had questions regarding whether administration officials were performing presidential duties for Biden.

In his letter to Dr. O'Connor, Comer said they were seeking information, in part, to "explore whether the time has come for Congress to revisit potential legislation to address the oversight of presidents’ fitness to serve pursuant to its authority under Section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment."

The requests come as Biden revealed on Sunday that he was diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer.

New allegations have also been lodged against Biden that he had mental impairments while president and his administration attempted to cover them up, in the book "Original Sin" by journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

President Donald Trump, earlier this week, said Biden's cancer diagnosis was "very sad" -- though he also slammed his administration and questioned his use of the autopen (a mechanical device to automatically add a signature to a document that's been utilized by several past presidents, including Trump in his first term).

"The autopen. This government was illegally run for four years," Trump said.

The House Oversight Committee previously requested that Dr. O'Connor and aides sit for interviews while Biden was president, but Biden blocked the request.

"Any continued obstruction will be met with swift and decisive action. The American people demand transparency and accountability now,” Comer threatened.

Biden recently rejected reports of cognitive decline during an appearance on ABC's "The View."

"They are wrong. There's nothing to sustain that," Biden said on the show.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.