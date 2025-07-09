Trump admin decision to pause and restart weapons shipments to Ukraine: TIMELINE

Trump says he doesn't know who ordered the pause.

President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, July 9, 2025.

President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, July 9, 2025.

President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, July 9, 2025.

President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, July 9, 2025.

President Donald Trump is continuing to dodge questions on who ordered the pause on U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine last week.

"I don't know. Why don't you tell me?" Trump pushed back to a reporter who asked him on Tuesday who was responsible.

He continued to obfuscate on Wednesday, when asked directly who made the order, not taking responsibility for the action and not blaming anyone else.

Here's a detailed timeline of events, which shows the White House was aware of the pause in real time and Trump's decision to reverse the action -- following an unproductive phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a subsequent series of brutal Russian assaults on Ukraine.

July 1: Announcement of pause

On the evening of Tuesday, July 1, ABC News reported the White House confirmed it has stopped the shipment of some air defense and precision guided weapons that were on track to be sent to Ukraine.

Officials said the decision followed an assessment of U.S. stockpiles.

"This decision was made to put America's interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe," said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly. "The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestioned -- just ask Iran."

President Donald Trump listens to opening remarks, on the day he hosts a lunch for African representatives of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, July 9, 2025. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

July 2: Officials dance around how to describe the pause

The next day, Wednesday, Pentagon and State Department officials danced around how to characterize a pause in weapons shipments to Ukraine.

Three U.S. officials familiar with the effort said the U.S. has temporarily paused the shipment of air-defense interceptors and precision munitions intended for Ukraine.

When asked, the White House confirmed the decision on Tuesday and said it was made "to put America's interests first following a DOD review of our nation's military support and assistance to other countries across the globe."

The Defense Department was calling this a "capability review" of all foreign munition shipments to US allies, with the chief Pentagon spokesman saying "we can't give weapons to everybody all around the world."

"What we've done here at the Department of Defense is create a framework to analyze what munitions we're sending where, to help the President and the Secretary of Defense make decisions," said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. "This capability review, and that's exactly what it is, it's a capability review– is being conducted to ensure US military aid aligns with our defense priorities. And we will not be providing any updates to specific quantities or types of munitions being provided to Ukraine or the timelines associated with these transfers."

July 3: Trump speaks with Putin, disputes question on weapons pause

Trump wrote on social media that he would be speaking with Putin on Thursday morning.

After, speaking with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Trump suggested they didn't make any progress.

"We had a call. It was a pretty long call. We talked about a lot of things, including Iran, and we also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine. I'm not happy about that," Trump said.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 20, 2025. Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Trump also notably disputed a reporter's question that the U.S. was pausing weapons.

"We're giving weapons, but we've given so many weapons, but we are giving weapons, and we're working with them and trying to help them, but we haven't," Trump said.

That same day, ABC News reported relevant congressional leaders were not informed of the Pentagon's decision to pause some munitions intended for Ukraine, two congressional sources told ABC News.

July 4: Russia ramps up attacks on Ukraine, Trump speaks with Zelenskyy

More than 500 Russian attack drones and missiles were fired at Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X on Friday.

Trump then spoke with Zelenskyy, who later provided a positive assessment.

"As for the call with the President of the United States of America, which took place yesterday, I'd say it was probably the best conversation we've had so far, extremely fruitful. We discussed air defense among other things. I'm grateful for the readiness to assist. Patriot systems are the key to defending against ballistic threats. We also discussed several other topical issues, which our teams will follow up on in detail at upcoming meetings," Zelenskyy said.

The Wall Street Journal later reported that Trump told Zelenskyy during that he wasn't responsible for the halt in weapons shipments to Kyiv. Trump said that he had directed a review of Pentagon munitions stockpiles after the U.S. struck Iran's nuclear sites last month but hadn't ordered the department to freeze the arms deliveries, according to people briefed on the conversation, the Journal reported.

July 5-6: Russia continues intense strikes on Ukraine

Russia targeted Ukraine with 322 drones, according to the Ukrainian air force on Saturday, July 5. Approximately 292 of them were "neutralized", either shot down or suppressed by other means.

Eleven people were injured in the Kharkiv, including 2 children, in a drone strike overnight there, according to local emergency services.

On Sunday, ABC News reported 14 people were killed and 37 injured in Ukraine as a result of Russian attacks in the last 24 hours.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on at Marselisborg Castle during the official opening of Denmarks EU presidency in Aarhus, Denmark, on July 3, 2025. Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AFP via Getty Images

July 7: White House changes tune, Trump says he'll ship weapons

On Monday morning, Dozens were injured in Ukraine after another intense Russian drone attack that saw a residential building in Kharkiv take a direct hit. The Trump administration appears still to be blocking the shipment of air defense weapons it froze last week.

The White House then changed its tune, saying pause was to review "all aid" to Ukraine during an afternoon press conference.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked to walk through the decision to halt weapons to Ukraine. Leavitt stated that this was a standard review by the Pentagon of all weapons and aid to all countries that the U.S. supports.

Trump said he would ship weapons to Ukraine during dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"We're going to send some more weapons. We have to, they have to be able to defend themselves," Trump said. "They're getting hit very hard. Now. They're getting hit very hard. We're going to have to send more weapons, your defensive weapons, primarily. But they're getting hit very, very hard."

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the munitions previously designated for Ukraine will be sent at Trump's direction.

July 8: Trump says he doesn't know who approved pause

During a meeting of his Cabinet on Tuesday, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sitting next to him, Trump said he didn't know who signed off on the weapons pause.

"I don't know. Why don't you tell me?" Trump told a reporter who asked who ordered the pause.

Trump also repeated he was "very unhappy" with Putin and said he was looking into sanctions on Russia as a consequence.

July 9: Trump continues to say he's unsure who issued pause

On Wednesday, Ukrainian officials reported the largest aerial assault on Ukraine from Russia since the start of the war.

Trump was asked about the conflict and the weapons pause again as he met with African leaders in the State Dining Room.

"Yesterday, you said that you were not sure who ordered the munitions halted to Ukraine. Have you since been able to figure that out?" a reporter asked the president.

"Well, I haven't thought about it, because we're looking at Ukraine right now and munitions, but I have, no I have not gone into it," he said.

The reporter followed up by asking, "What does it say that such a big decision could be made inside your government without you knowing?"

"I would know if a decision was made, I will know," Trump stressed. "I'll be the first to know. In fact, most likely I'd give the order, but I haven't done that yet."