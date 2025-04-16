Judge James Boasberg had ordered the flights to be returned.

Trump administration likely acted in contempt of court by not turning around deportation flights, judge says

President Donald Trump meets with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, April 14, 2025.

Judge James Boasberg has found probable cause that the Trump administration acted in contempt of court when officials last month defied his order to turn two planes around carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

"As this Opinion will detail, the Court ultimately determines that the Government’s actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt," the judge wrote Wednesday.

James Boasberg, chief judge of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, attends a panel discussion at the annual American Board Association Spring Antitrust Meeting at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, April 2, 2025. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

