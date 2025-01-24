This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, January 26, 2025.

Trump Administration ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan, Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Walter Isaacson Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-anchor Martha Raddatz





Tom Homan

Trump Administration ‘Border Czar’

Sen. Elissa Slotkin

Armed Services Committee Member

(D) Michigan

Walter Isaacson

Author, “Elon Musk”

Tulane University History Professor

LEGAL PANEL

Chris Christie

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Preet Bharara

Former U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rachael Bade

ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent

Politico Capitol Bureau Chief & Senior Washington Columnist

John Harris

Politico Global Editor-in-Chief

David Sanger

New York Times White House and National Security Correspondent

