Trump Administration ‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan, Sen. Elissa Slotkin and Walter Isaacson Sunday on ‘This Week’ with Co-anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, January 26, 2025.
Tom Homan
Trump Administration ‘Border Czar’
Sen. Elissa Slotkin
Armed Services Committee Member
(D) Michigan
Exclusive
Walter Isaacson
Author, “Elon Musk”
Tulane University History Professor
Exclusive
LEGAL PANEL
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Preet Bharara
Former U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rachael Bade
ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent
Politico Capitol Bureau Chief & Senior Washington Columnist
John Harris
Politico Global Editor-in-Chief
David Sanger
New York Times White House and National Security Correspondent
