The administration plans to brief the Senate on Thursday and House on Friday.

Trump administration plans to limit classified info it shares with Congress on Iran attack

The Trump administration is planning to limit classified information shared with Congress, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The move comes after a classified initial intelligence assessment showed that U.S. military strikes President Donald Trump ordered on Iran's nuclear facilities last weekend did not completely destroy the country's nuclear program but likely set it back a few months, according to sources familiar with the early findings.

The administration is planning to limit classified information it shares on CAPNET, the classified information sharing system used by both the House and Senate, the sources said.

It was not immediately clear how much information the administration plans to limit moving forward.

President Donald Trump speaks next to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, during a press conference at a NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025. Yves Herman/Reuters

The administration has not publicly alleged that CAPNET was the source of the information about the initial assessment. The administration has said that the FBI is investigating the leak.

The news of the White House's plans was first reported by Axios.

The House and Senate were originally scheduled to receive classified briefings on the strikes in Iran on Tuesday before those briefings were delayed. The Senate will now receive a briefing Thursday and the House is expected to be briefed on Friday.