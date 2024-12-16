Trump talks drones, an Eric Adams pardon and his election boost from TikTok

President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that the Biden administration knows more about the drones that have raised alarms over parts of the country than it's sharing with the public.

"They know where it came from and where it went. And for some reason, they don't want to comment. And I think they'd be better off saying what it is. Our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason, they want to keep people in suspense," Trump said.

In some of his most extensive remarks since winning the presidential election last month, Trump took questions on a number of subjects. He started his remarks with an announcement that SoftBank will make a $100 billion investment in the U.S. that will create 100,000 jobs focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. SoftBank plans to complete the work before Trump leaves office in 2029, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Asked about a potential ban on TikTok unless it finds new ownership, Trump said he has "a warm spot in my heart for TikTok," because of its effect on his winning a larger share of the youth vote than he did in 2016.

President-elect Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Vice President-elect JD Vance attend the 125th Army-Navy football game at Northwest Stadium on Dec. 14, 2024, in Landover, Maryland. Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

A federal appeals court last week rejected TikTok's attempt to stop the pending ban and pause the Jan. 19 deadline for a sale.

"TikTok had an impact," Trump said. "And, so we're taking a look at it. I don't know why, but we ended up finishing, we were, there was one poll that showed us down about 30. We were 35 or 36 points up with young people. So I have a little bit of a warm spot in my heart."

Trump also said he would "take a look" at a pardon for New York Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted in September on bribery charges.

"I think that he was treated pretty unfairly," Trump said, and suggested the charges were retribution for Adams speaking out against migrants flooding into the country.

"It's very interesting when he essentially went against what was happening with the migrants coming in," Trump said. "And, you know, he made some pretty strong statements like 'This is not sustainable.' I said, 'You know what? He'll be indicted soon.' And I said it. That is a prediction, a little bit lightheartedly, but I said it. I said, 'He's going to be indicted.' And a few months later he got indicted. So I would certainly look at it."

