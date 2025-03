The administration said they are coming to the justices with a "modest" request.

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene on blocks to his birthright citizenship order

A view of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, June 29, 2024.

President Donald Trump's administration has asked the Supreme Court to significantly narrow nationwide injunctions issued by three different federal judges blocking his executive order redefining birthright citizenship in the U.S.

