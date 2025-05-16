Trump blasts former FBI director James Comey over controversial Instagram post

Comey has said he did not intend any violence or threat.

President Donald Trump speaking during a roundtable discussion on tax policy in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., April 5, 2018, left, and former FBI director James Comey speaking during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017.

President Donald Trump lashed out Friday against ex-FBI director James Comey over an Instagram post that contained an image that top Trump officials claimed was a threat.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Comey showed a photo of "8647" written in seashells in sand, with the caption "Cool shell formation on my beach walk."

Some far-right allies of Trump, including Laura Loomer, have alleged that Comey is calling for violence against the president.

To "86" something, however, has fairly broad interpretations as a slang term — and can simply mean to nix or "get rid"of' something, according to Merriam-Webster.

Comey says he figured the message in the shells placement was political, but said he didn't realize it called for violence against Trump.

President Donald Trump attends a business forum in Abu Dhabi, May 16, 2025. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

"It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind," Comey said in another post on Instagram.

Trump, however, told Fox News Friday that he wasn't buying Comey's explanation.

"He knew exactly what that meant. A child knows what that meant. If you're the FBI director and you don't know what that meant, that meant assassination," the president said.

Trump fired Comey in his first administration and the president claimed Comey still had an axe to grind.

"Well, he apologized because he was hit -- he's a very bad guy," Trump said.

The president did not take a position on whether or not Comey, who he labled a "dirty cop," should be investigated, but deferred to Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Thursday in an X post that the U.S. Secret Service is looking into Comey's post.

"Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump," she said.

FBI Director Kash Patel also said he was aware of the post and was providing support to Noem's efforts.

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks at Harvard Kennedy School with Harvard's Eric Rosenbach on February 24, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. Paul Marotta/Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard called for Comey to be imprisoned.

"Any other person with a position of influence that he has, people who take very seriously what a guy of his stature, his experience and what the propaganda media has built him up to be, I'm very concerned for the president's life,” she told Fox News host Jesse Waters.

She said Comey should be put "behind bars."