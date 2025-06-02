Trump seized on the fact that the suspect is in the country illegally.

Trump says Boulder attack 'will not be tolerated'

President Donald Trump on Monday responded for the first time to the attack against a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado.

"Yesterday's horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America," Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform.

"Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!" the president added.

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office at the White House on June 1, 2025 in Washington. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Eight people were injured on Sunday in what the FBI is calling an "act of terror."

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, was allegedly heard yelling "Free Palestine" while throwing a "makeshift flamethrower" at a demonstration to raise awareness about the remaining hostages in Gaza, according to authorities.

Boulder police said the motive for the attack still has not been established.

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday said Soliman is in the U.S. illegally as his B2 visa -- which is typically a tourism visa -- expired in February 2023. Soliman had also applied for asylum in 2022.

Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, a senior official told ABC News. That work permit expired on March 28, so he has been in the country illegally since then, the official said.

While Trump seized on the fact that the alleged attacker was in the country illegally, the president did not mention antisemitism in his statement.

While the administration said Trump was briefed on Sunday, his first public comments came nearly 24 hours after the attack.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.