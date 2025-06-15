The president condemned the violence as "horrific."

Trump says he 'may' call Walz after Minnesota shootings, calls him 'grossly incompetent'

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks at a press conference about the shooting of two state lawmakers, on June 14, 2025.

President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday that he "may" call Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after a political assassination sent shockwaves through the state.

The president, who condemned the violence, called the Democratic governor a "terrible governor" and "grossly incompetent" in an interview with ABC News' Rachel Scott.

"Well, it's a terrible thing. I think he's a terrible governor. I think he's a grossly incompetent person. But I may, I may call him, I may call other people too," the president told Scott.

Minnesota is reeling from two back-to-back shootings. Authorities say a masked gunman disguised as a police officer shot and killed Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman, a former speaker of the state House, and her husband Mark, and wounded a state senator and his wife early Saturday.

The suspected gunman, 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, fled on foot and remains on the run.

Walz called the shootings an "act of targeted political violence."

The president condemned the violence shortly after the attack.

"Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place," he said.

A source close the Walz told ABC News that Walz and Vice President JD Vance spoke regarding the shootings.

“The Governor expressed appreciation for the ongoing coordination between federal law enforcement and Minnesota public safety officials," the person said.

Another source familiar with the Minnesota governor told ABC News early Sunday afternoon that Trump has not called Walz.

The source said that former President Joe Biden called Walz "right away."

The White House said in a statement that the FBI and the attorney general's office will investigate the shootings and "will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law."

Police say the suspected gunman allegedly had dozens of Minnesota Democrats on a target list, which was retrieved from the his vehicle.

The assassination comes amid growing concerns about political violence in the U.S. following the recent killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, the arson attack at the home of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and the attempted assassination of Trump last summer.

ABC News' Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.