Trump calls Biden’s letter to him 'very nice,' says may make letter public

President Donald Trump says he has opened the letter former President Joe Biden left for him in Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, calling it "very nice” and suggesting he might make it public.

"Just basically, it was a little bit of an inspirational type of letter, you know? 'Joy, do a good job. Important, very important, how important the job is.' But I may, I think it was a nice letter. I think I should let people see it, because it was a positive for him, in writing it, I appreciated the letter," Trump told reporters Tuesday evening.

President Donald Trump holds up outgoing President Joe Biden's letter as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the WHite House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2025. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump appeared to discover the letter Biden left for him on Monday evening in the Oval Office when speaking with reporters.

When one asked whether he'd found the letter, Trump opened the drawer of the desk and found the letter, apparently for the first time. It was in a small white envelope with "47" written on the front and underlined.

“It could have been years before we found this thing. Wow, thank you,” Trump said.

Biden continued the tradition of leaving a letter for his successor -- one Trump continued in 2020 when he left after his first term, turning over the office to Biden.

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump also reflected on his return to the Oval Office, when asked by ABC News about how it felt to be back in the White House.

“What a great feeling, one of the better feelings I've ever had,” Trump said.