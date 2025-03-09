Shawn Fain told "This Week" that he backs the controversial measures.

Trump Canada, Mexico tariffs can 'stop the bleeding' in US economy, UAW chief says

In this Nov. 5, 2024, file photo, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks at an election night campaign party in Detroit.

In this Nov. 5, 2024, file photo, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks at an election night campaign party in Detroit.

In this Nov. 5, 2024, file photo, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks at an election night campaign party in Detroit.

In this Nov. 5, 2024, file photo, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks at an election night campaign party in Detroit.

President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico are an "attempt to stop the bleeding" in the American economy, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain told "This Week" on Sunday in defense of the controversial measures.

"We're in a crisis mode in this country," Fain said, suggesting America's trade system is "broken" and in need of drastic reform. "We’re in a triage situation," he added.

Tariffs "aren't the end solution," Fain explained, "but they are a huge factor in fixing this problem."

In this Nov. 5, 2024, file photo, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks at an election night campaign party in Detroit. Carlos Osorio/AP, FILE

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.