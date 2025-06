The call happened at Trump's request, reports Chinese State News Agency Xinhua.

Trump and China's Xi spoke on the phone, Chinese state media reports

President Donald Trump speaks at a Summer Soiree on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 4, 2025.

President Donald Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the phone on Thursday, according to Chinese state media.

The call happened at Trump's request, Chinese State News Agency Xinhua reported.

