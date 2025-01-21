The Washington National Cathedral event was not a "good service," he said.

Trump criticizes sermon asking him to show 'mercy' toward LGBTQ people, immigrants

Following a traditional inaugural prayer service at Washington National Cathedral on Tuesday, during which an Episcopal bishop called on President Donald Trump to show "mercy" toward LGBTQ people and immigrants, he told reporters the sermon "wasn't too exciting" and added he "didn't think it was a good service."

The National Prayer Service was one of several events presidents attend around being sworn in.

"What did you think? Did you like it? Did you find it exciting? Not too exciting, was it? I didn't think it was a good service, no," Trump said to reporters.

In her sermon, the Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde addressed Trump directly from the pulpit.

"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. There are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican and independent families, some who fear for their lives," Budde said.

"They may not be citizens or have the proper documentation, but the vast majority of immigrants are not criminals," she continued. "They pay taxes and are good neighbors. They are faithful members of our churches and mosques, synagogues, gurdwara and temples. I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away, and that you help those who are fleeing war zones and persecution in their own lands to find compassion and welcome here."

Throughout the sermon, Trump, in the front pew, had a stoic expression, flipping through his program and scanning the room.

He looked up only during the hymns, sometimes moving his head to the music. Melania Trump was seen stifling a yawn and shifting around to stay alert.

A majority of Trump family members were seated behind the Trumps.