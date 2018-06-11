Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack Monday evening, according to President Donald Trump.

Interested in Trump Administration? Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack," Trump tweeted.

Kudlow has been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, the president said.

The announcement came less than a half hour before Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo

Kudlow, 70, made news Sunday after commenting on CNN that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in "betrayal" and "stabbed us in the back" at a G-7 meeting over the weekend.

Trump chose Kudlow, a former Reagan official and conservative economic commentator, to lead the National Economic Council in March following the resignation of Gary Cohn over disagreements on tariff policy.

Several political figures have tweeted support for Kudlow and his family.

Karen and I are praying for our dear friend @Larry_Kudlow tonight. https://t.co/eaKLURJ8ba — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 12, 2018

.@CallyGingrich and I are keeping @larry_kudlow, his family, and the medical team treating him at Walter Reed in our prayers tonight. We hope for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/xcYj9bSOhO — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 12, 2018