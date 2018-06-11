Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack

Jun 11, 2018
White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow suffered a heart attack Monday evening, according to President Donald Trump.

"Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack," Trump tweeted.

Kudlow has been taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, the president said.

The announcement came less than a half hour before Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

PHOTO: White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a television interview outside the West Wing of the White House on May 18, 2018.Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks during a television interview outside the West Wing of the White House on May 18, 2018.

Kudlow, 70, made news Sunday after commenting on CNN that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in "betrayal" and "stabbed us in the back" at a G-7 meeting over the weekend.

Trump chose Kudlow, a former Reagan official and conservative economic commentator, to lead the National Economic Council in March following the resignation of Gary Cohn over disagreements on tariff policy.

Several political figures have tweeted support for Kudlow and his family.

