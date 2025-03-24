Trump envoy Witkoff sparks outcry after backing Kremlin talking points on Ukraine

Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's special envoy and lead negotiator tasked with ending the war in Ukraine, has attracted criticism in Europe and Ukraine after an interview where he appeared to back a number of well-known Kremlin talking points on the conflict.

The comments, in which Witkoff seemed to accept the results of sham referenda Russia has previously held in Ukraine to justify its seizure of land there -- including Crimea, will likely feed fears among European allies that the Trump administration is leaning too far toward the Kremlin's vision.

In the interview for "The Tucker Carlson Show," posted online on Friday, Witkoff talked about his efforts to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin, speaking warmly of the Russian leader. Witkoff said he believed the heart of the conflict was Russia's desire to control four regions of Ukraine it partially occupied and has claimed annexed since 2022: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

President-elect Donald Trump listens as Steve Witkoff speaks during a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Jan. 7, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla. Evan Vucci/AP, FILE

Talking about Putin's claims to the regions in eastern and southern Ukraine, Witkoff suggested Russia had a right to them because they were majority Russian-speaking and repeated a false Kremlin claim that fair referenda there showed residents wanted to be absorbed by Russia.

"They are Russian-speaking, and there have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of the people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule," Witkoff told Carlson.

However, Witkoff did not acknowledge that the supposed referenda held in those territories -- whether in 2014 in the case of Crimea or 2022 in the other regions -- were widely dismissed by Western powers, human rights organizations and international bodies as fraudulent and illegitimate.

Russia conducted referenda in the areas it occupied in Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in the fall of 2022, several months after seizing them with its full-scale invasion launched in February that year. Putin used the referenda to justify Russia's subsequent annexation of the regions. Russia also held a similar referendum in Crimea in 2014 following its occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula.

The referenda were staged after Russia's invasion had already forced hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to flee, and while Russian security forces were abducting and torturing anyone expressing opposition to its takeover. In some areas, Russian soldiers were filmed accompanying vote collectors as they went from house to house.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with the governor of Krasnodar region Veniamin Kondratyev during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 24, 2025. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik via AP

No legitimate independent international observers monitored the referenda and they were widely dismissed as shams, including by the United States. The United Nations General Assembly rejected the referenda as illegal and violating the U.N. Charter.

In September 2022, then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. "does not, and will never, recognize any of the Kremlin's claims to sovereignty over parts of Ukraine that it's seized by force and now purports to incorporate into Russia."

Witkoff made the remarks on the Russian referenda a day before a new round of talks between the U.S. and Russia in Saudi Arabia aimed at trying to make progress toward ending the war. His portrayal of the referenda as legitimate triggered some fierce criticism in Europe.

"Witkoff's repeating of Kremlin lies about 'russian-speakers' [sic] wanting to 'join Russia' is truly chilling," Lithuania's former foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, wrote on X. "Hearing Americans talk like this should be an electric shock for Europe, not a wakeup call."

Some Ukrainian members of parliament also condemned Witkoff's comments.

Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that the statements were "shocking."

"I don't understand what this is about -- ignorance, naivety, unprofessionalism?" said Merezhko, who suggested Witkoff should be removed from his negotiating role. "Because we are talking about a representative of the president, who should professionally understand this issue and know some basic things. And he doesn't know this. He is relaying Russian propaganda."

In the interview with Carlson, Witkoff appeared to struggle to remember the names of the Ukrainian regions. "Donbas, Crimea. You know the names," he told the conservative media personality, who prompted him to say "Lugansk" -- the Russian transliteration for Luhansk. "Lugansk, and there's two others," Witkoff replied.

Although Putin declared he had annexed the four regions, his troops still do not fully control most of the area. Much of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, including their regional capitals, remain unoccupied.

A wealthy real estate developer, Witkoff has emerged as the lead negotiator for Trump's effort to end the war, twice now traveling to Moscow, where he has said he spent several hours talking with Putin.

In his interview on Carlson, Witkoff was effusive in his praise for Putin, calling him a "very smart guy" and noting Putin told him he had prayed for Trump after the assassination attempt against him during last year’s presidential campaign. Witkoff added that Putin had given him a portrait of Trump which he says the Russian leader had commissioned from a famous Russian artist.

"This is the kind of connection that we've been able to reestablish through a simple word called communication, which many people would say I shouldn't have had because Putin is a bad guy. I don't regard Putin as a bad guy," Witkoff said.

Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attends and interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 18, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/AP

Witkoff also told Carlson he believed Russia "does not need to absorb Ukraine," saying, "They've gotten what they want. So why do they need more?" He also said he "100%" believes Russia does not want to invade Europe, saying he took Putin "at his word" on that.

Witkoff also repeated an unsupported claim made by Putin that Russian forces have surrounded a significant number of Ukrainian troops in Russia's Kursk region. Although Ukraine was forced to retreat from Kursk earlier this month, no evidence has emerged to suggest many Ukrainian soldiers are encircled, and both independent researchers and Ukrainian officials have said it is false.

"Witkoff uncritically amplified a number of Russian demands, claims and justifications," the Washington D.C.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote.

Witkoff's comments could feed deep unease in Europe that the Trump administration, which is moving fast to restore relations with Russia, is more aligned with the Kremlin than NATO allies over the war in Ukraine. European officials and observers have also warned the administration, in its hurry to reach a deal, is vulnerable to manipulation by Putin.

The White House has argued its reengagement with Russia brings peace closer, but critics point out that the Kremlin has, so far, yet to make any significant concessions. Trump has claimed he isn't "aligned" with Putin. "I'm not aligned with Putin. I'm not aligned with anybody. I'm aligned with the United States of America, and for the good of the world," Trump said last month.

Vice President JD Vance on Monday defended Witkoff, writing on X he was doing an "incredible job."