As Trump escalates immigration fight, Democrats face high-stakes test: ANALYSIS

How Democrats proceed could affect enthusiasm for their candidates in 2026.

The standoff between Democratic leadership in deep-blue California and the Trump administration amid protests of immigration raids in Los Angeles lays bare bitter political divisions and sets the stage for the high-stakes fight at the ballot box as the midterm elections inch closer, with the 2028 presidential contest to follow not long after that.

From the Oval Office, President Donald Trump promised that more cities could see raids from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. With that, the possibility of a sustained protest movement grows, along with the possibility of more federal intervention -- whether Democratic officials want it or not.

The way Democrats proceed in this moment could affect enthusiasm for the party's candidates come midterms time, when the party is trying to reclaim power in a Washington where it has very little.

President Donald J. Trump in Washington, June 9, 2025 and California Governor Gavin Newsom in Compton, Calif., June 5, 2025. EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Reuters

For Democrats, anti-Trump sentiment is undoubtedly a mobilizing factor, and polling has suggested Democrats want their leaders to fight harder against the Republican Party.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, widely considered to be a possible 2028 presidential candidate, has positioned himself as the most prominent foil to an administration he's accused of encroaching on his state's autonomy by deploying federal troops to Los Angeles without an ask from California authorities. Newsom was also emboldened in his criticism of Trump after the president told reporters Monday it would be a "great thing" if Newsom were arrested.

"The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor," Newsom posted on Instagram, along with a video of Trump's comments. "This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don't care if you're a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation -- this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."

Still, later Monday, Newsom condemned the violence in his state while appearing to place blame on the president, saying, "Have no doubt -- Violent criminals who take advantage of Trump's chaos WILL be held accountable. Our number one priority has been and will be keeping LA safe."

Democratic governors stood by Newsom in a carefully worded statement that both condemned the violence that took place in Los Angeles and called Trump's actions "ineffective and dangerous."

"It's important we respect the executive authority of our country's governors to manage their National Guards -- and we stand with Governor Newsom who has made it clear that violence is unacceptable and that local authorities should be able to do their jobs without the chaos of this federal interference and intimidation," they said in the statement.

California National Guard troops keep watch, as protests against immigration sweeps continue, in Los Angeles, June 9, 2025. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Similarly, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass urged peaceful protest and condemned Trump's actions, telling reporters on Sunday, "What we're seeing in Los Angeles is chaos that is provoked by the administration."

The optics of violence in the streets of a major American city -- though the most destructive protests have been in a relatively small, isolated area -- with Democrats pushing back on militarized force on protesters is a fight the Trump White House, and Republicans more broadly, are willing to wage.

"I think it's another reason why you're seeing the demise of the Democrat brand around the country," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Tuesday.

"You got a city on fire," he added. "You got people marching with foreign flags, people marching with a Mexican flag in LA, resisting federal law, interfering with federal law. You have the governor and the mayor, both Democrats, saying they will interfere and will not uphold federal law."

And while many elected Democrats will take a head-on Newsom-esque approach to confronting moves by the Trump administration, others will likely try to find less combative ways to do so.

The portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are displayed at the Ted Weiss Federal Building as members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) stand in preparation for protests against immigration sweeps, in New York., June 9, 2025. Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

In San Francisco, which saw protests of its own related to ICE raids, Mayor Daniel Lurie centered public safety in his message about protests and has avoided mentioning Trump by name.

"Everyone in this country has a right to make their voice heard peacefully," Lurie said Sunday. "But we will never tolerate violent and destructive behavior."

Lurie has drawn some criticism from some corners of San Francisco for his relative silence on Trump, but others argue it allows him to stay above the fray.

It remains to be seen which strategy -- Newsom's defiance or Lurie's restraint -- will resonate with voters.

As Trump promises continued deportation efforts in cities across the country, Democratic officials may soon be forced to pick a path.