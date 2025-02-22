An official said Patel will likely be sworn into the position early next week.

Trump expected to name Kash Patel as acting ATF director: Sources

FBI Director nominee Kash Patel gestures as he walks on stage to speak during the inaugural parade inside Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, on Jan. 20, 2025.

President Donald Trump is expected to name FBI Director Kash Patel as the acting head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

A Justice Department official told ABC News that Patel is expected to be sworn into the acting director position early next week.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

The move comes after Attorney General Pam Bondi fired the ATF's general counsel, Pamela Hicks, late last week. Bondi said in an interview with Fox News on Friday that it was because the agency's lead lawyer was "targeting gun owners."

Kash Patel is sworn in as FBI director by Attorney General Pam Bondi in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, Feb. 21, 2025. Pedro Ugarte/AFP via Getty Images

ABC News reached out to Hicks for comment.

The ATF, which is tasked with regulating sales and registrations of firearms across the United States, has long been a target of Republicans over what they argue is government encroachment on Second Amendment rights.

Attorney General Pam Bondi walks to the West Wing of the White House, Feb. 21, 2025, in Washington. Alex Brandon/AP

Earlier this month, Trump issued an executive order instructing Bondi to review actions to address the right to keep and bear arms and present a plan to the White House after 30 days. In one of her first memos signed after her confirmation, Bondi instructed the ATF to shift resources away from its alcohol and tobacco enforcement arms to assist in the DOJ's efforts to combat illegal immigration and transnational criminal groups.