Trump fires CQ Brown as Joint Chiefs Chairman

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responds to a question from the news media after being greeted by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Q. Brown Jr. as he arrives for his first official day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2025.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responds to a question from the news media after being greeted by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Q. Brown Jr. as he arrives for his first official day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2025.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responds to a question from the news media after being greeted by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Q. Brown Jr. as he arrives for his first official day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2025.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth responds to a question from the news media after being greeted by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Q. Brown Jr. as he arrives for his first official day at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2025.

President Donald Trump announced Friday night that he had fired Gen. C.Q. Brown as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and plans to replace him with Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine".

"I want to thank General Charles "CQ" Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Trump announced on his Truth Social account. "He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family."

"Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Trump wrote. "General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a "warfighter" with significant interagency and special operations experience."

"During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate," said Trump repeating praise of the three star general that he had placed since his first term. "It was done in record setting time, a matter of weeks. Many so-called military "geniuses" said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered."

"Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden," said Trump "But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military."

Trump also said he had directed Hegseth "to solicit nominations for five additional high level positions, which will be announced soon.."

As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Brown served as the president's top military adviser. He assumed this position for his four-year tenure in October 2023.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Q. Brown Jr. at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., Jan. 27, 2025. Shawn Thew/EPA via Shutterstock

Brown was nominated to be the first Black chief of staff for the Air Force by President Donald Trump during his first term, in early 2020.

However, he received criticism from Hegseth in the leadup to his confirmation as defense secretary, as well as from Trump following his 2024 election win.

Trump as president has the authority to remove generals and senior officers from their positions and reassign then, but if forced out of a role, officers may not find another opening available to them.

Brown's removal comes after it was reported earlier this week that he and Adm. Lisa Franchetti, chief of naval operations, were on a list circulating through Republican offices in Congress of top Pentagon officials set to be removed from office.

"First of all, you've got to fire the chairman of the Joint Chiefs," Hegseth said in a November appearance on the "Shawn Ryan Show."

"But any general that was involved -- general, admiral, whatever -- that was involved in any of the DEI woke s--- has got to go," he continued. "Either you're in for warfighting, and that's it. That's the only litmus test we care about."

In his book, Hegseth doubted whether Brown earned his promotion to his post.

"We'll never know, but always doubt -- which on its face seems unfair to C.Q.," he wrote. "But since he has made the race card one of his biggest calling cards, it really doesn't much matter."