Trump also swiped at Ukraine as not having "any cards" as negotiations unfold.

Trump says he's had 'good talks' with Putin but not Ukraine as he escalates criticism of Zelenskyy

President Donald Trump speaks at the Governors Working Session at the White House in Washington, Feb. 21, 2025.

President Donald Trump on Friday said he's had "good talks" with Russia's President Vladimir Putin but not with Ukraine as the U.S. pushes negotiations to end the three-year conflict that began when Putin's forces invaded its sovereign neighbor.

The comment, made at a gathering of Republican and Democratic governors at the White House, comes as Trump ramps up criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I've had very good talks with Putin," Trump said. "And I've had not such good talks with Ukraine."

"They don't have any cards, but they play it tough," Trump said of Ukraine. "But we're not we're not going to let this continue. This war is terrible. It wouldn't ever have happened if I were president. But it did happen."

President Donald Trump speaks at the Governors Working Session at the White House in Washington, Feb. 21, 2025. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

At a high-level meeting held in Saudi Arabia this week, U.S. and Russian officials agreed to start working together on peace negotiations -- marking a seismic diplomatic shift in U.S. foreign policy.

Notably absent from the talks was Ukraine. Zelenskyy criticized the U.S. and Russia for going over Ukraine's head, and said his country will not accept any agreement they don't have a hand in negotiating.

Trump responded by calling Zelenskyy a "dictator" and framed Zelenskyy as an illegitimate leader due to the postponement of the country's 2024 presidential elections until after the war, under the country's constitution.

The White House has been repeatedly asked if Trump also considers Putin a dictator, but officials, including national security adviser Michael Waltz, have dodged the question.

Zelenskyy pushed back, pointing to polls that show him above 50% and describing Trump's assertion as parroting Russian "disinformation."

Trump continued to lash out at Zelenskyy on Friday.

"I've been watching for years, and I've been watching him negotiate with no cards. He has no cards. And you get sick of it. You just get sick of it. And I've had it," Trump said of Zelenskyy during a interview with Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade.

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talk during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 20, 2025. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images

During the interview, Trump was repeatedly pressed about who was to blame for the war but he sidestepped each time. He at one point seemed to concede that Russia did attack Ukraine, but still blamed Ukraine for not making concessions.

"Every time I say, oh, it's not Russia's fault, I always get slammed by the fake news. But I'm telling you, Biden said the wrong things," Trump said. "Zelenskyy said the wrong things."

Trump seemed particularly upset about a mineral resources deal that Ukraine rejected. A U.S. official with knowledge of the negotiations said a new version of the proposal has been put on the table.

While Trump has been critical of Zelenskyy, Retired Gen. Keith Kellogg -- the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine -- praised him as "courageous" after meeting with him Thursday.

"A long and intense day with the senior leadership of Ukraine. Extensive and positive discussions with [Zelenskyy] the embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war and his talented national security team," Kellog wrote on his personal X account.