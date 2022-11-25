Trump hosts Kanye West, Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner

Ye and Fuentes have been accused of antisemitism.

Former President Donald Trump hosted controversial figures, Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night for dinner, a guest also at the meeting told ABC News.

Trump met with Ye, who recently lost major business deals over antisemitic comments, and Fuentes, along with Florida Republican political operative Karen Giorno, Giorno confirmed with ABC News. The dinner lasted just under two hours.

Fuentes is a white nationalist who has made racist, sexist and antisemitic comments and has been banned on all major social media platforms.

Nick Fuentes speaks to his followers, the Groypers, while flying a flag reading "America First", in Washington D.C. on Nov. 14, 2020. NurPhoto via Getty Images, FILE

Trump posted about the meeting on his social media platform on Friday, claiming he didn't know Ye would be bringing other guests, but did not mention Fuentes.

"This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social. "We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport."

A source at the dinner told ABC News that Ye asked Trump to be his vice president during the dinner and that toward the end of the meal the former president "started bad-mouthing Kim Kardashian," Ye's ex-wife.

In this file photo taken on Dec. 13, 2016, President-elect Donald Trump and singer Kanye West arrive to speak with the press after their meetings at Trump Tower in New York. Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

In a statement to ABC News, former President Trump said, “Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about.”

Trump's dinner with Fuentes and Ye comes just weeks after he announced his 2024 presidential bid.