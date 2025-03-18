Trump insults federal judge amid legal battle over deportation flights

Trump called the judge "crooked" and suggested that he should be impeached.

Judge James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the Federal District Court in DC, stands for a portrait at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC on March 16, 2023.

President Donald Trump hurled insults at the federal judge who conducted a "fact-finding" hearing on Monday over whether the Trump administration knowingly violated a court order when it handed over more than 200 alleged gang members to El Salvadoran authorities over the weekend.

In a post on his social media network on Tuesday morning, Trump called U.S. District Judge James Boasberg "crooked" and suggested that he should be impeached.

"This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges' I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!" Trump wrote. "WE DON'T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY."

Trump said he should not be prevented from carrying out his immigration agenda, saying "I'm just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do."

In a statement on Tuesday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts pushed back against calls to impeach judges -- but didn't mention Boasberg by name.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said in the statement. "The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose."

The statement signals a stark difference in opinion between the judicial and executive branches.

Trump's comments about Boasberg came after the federal judge blocked the Trump administration from deporting any noncitizens after the president's recent proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

Alleged members of the Venezuelan criminal organization Tren de Aragua who were deported by the U.S. government, are detained at the Terrorism Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador in a photo obtained Mar. 16, 2025. Presidency Of El Salvador/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Boasberg, in verbal instructions during a hearing on Saturday, gave orders to immediately turn around two planes carrying noncitizens if they are covered by his order, including one that potentially took off during a break in the court's hearing. However, sources said top lawyers and officials in the administration made the determination that since the flights were over international waters, Boasberg's order did not apply, and the planes were not turned around.

On Monday, Boasberg questioned whether the Trump administration ignored his orders to turn the planes around, saying it was "heck of a stretch" for them to argue that his order could be disregarded.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a guided tour of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts before leading a board meeting, Mar. 17, 2025 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Deputy Associate Attorney General Abhishek Kambli argued Monday during the "fact-finding" hearing convened by Boasberg that the judge's directive on Saturday evening to turn around the flights did not take effect until it was put in writing later that evening.

Boasberg ordered the Justice Department to submit, by noon Tuesday, a sworn declaration of what they represented in a filing Monday -- that a third flight that took off after his written order on Saturday carried detainees who were removable on grounds other than the Alien Enemies Act.

ABC News' Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.