President Trump revealed new details about the medical procedure his wife received last month, which the White House said was for a benign kidney condition.

“First lady is great. Right there!” Trump said while pointing to the White House residence. “She wanted to go. Can’t fly for one month the doctors say. She had a big operation. That was close to a four-hour operation. And she’s doing great.”

Last year, Melania Trump joined the president for his first G7 trip to Taormina, Italy, where she participated in public appearances with the spouses of other G7 leaders.

Mrs. Trump has kept a low profile ever since undergoing a surgical procedure to treat what her office described as a “benign kidney condition” on May 14.

After the procedure, which Mrs. Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said was a success and without complication, the first lady spent the better part of a week recovering in the hospital before returning home to the White House.

On Wednesday, Mrs. Trump made his first public appearance in 27 days when she joined her husband for a hurricane briefing at Federal Emergency Management Headquarters on Wednesday.

“She went through a little rough patch, but she’s doing great. And we’re very proud of her,” the president told reporters.