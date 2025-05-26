Trump raises politics in Arlington Memorial Day remarks

Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns before delivering remarks.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance salute in the amphitheatre at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025.

President Donald Trump, marking Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, waded into politics during remarks to pay tribute to veterans who died in America's wars.

Trump took a swipe at the previous administration after speaking about the first soldiers who died at Bunker Hill.

"Those young men could never have known what their sacrifice would mean to us, but we certainly know what we owe to them. That valor gave us the freest, greatest and most noble Republic ever to exist on the face of the earth. A republic that I am fixing after a long and hard four years. That was a hard four years we went through," Trump said, prompting some applause from the audience.

"Who would let that happen? People pouring through our borders unchecked," he continued, though he did not name his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, by name. "People doing things that are indescribable and not for today to discuss."

Still, Trump continued: "We will do better than we've ever done as a nation, better than ever before. I promise you that."

During an overcast morning, Trump took part in the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknowns before delivering his speech.

"These warriors picked up the mantle of duty and service, knowing that to live for others meant always that they might die for others. They asked nothing. They gave everything. And we owe them everything and more," Trump said in his remarks.

"The greatest monument to their courage is not carved in marble or cast in bronze -- it's all around us, an American nation 325 million strong, which will soon be greater than it has ever before," Trump said. "It will be."

Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance received some cheers and applause when they arrived at the Memorial Amphitheater.

Hegseth, in his own remarks, repeatedly referenced the men who sacrificed their lives for the nation but made no reference to women who have served in the military or died in combat. Vance, meanwhile, noted Arlington National Cemetery is the "eternal resting spot for our nation's sons and daughters."

At the Tomb of the Unknowns, Trump was joined by Vance, Hegseth and Commanding General of U.S. Military District of Washington Maj. Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp. All four men raised their hands in salute.

Also in attendance were Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. John Daniel Caine, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Veteran Affairs Secretary Doug Collins and other Trump officials.

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stand by the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, during ceremonies in commemoration of the Memorial Day holiday, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 26, 2025. Ken Cedeno/Reuters

President Donald Trump lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier as Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth look on in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The president earlier Monday had posted to his conservative social media platform a generic message in all-capital letters commemorating the holiday.

In a second Memorial Day social media post, Trump focused largely on lashing out at federal judges and perceived political opponents. It contained no mention of U.S. military personnel who lost their lives while serving in the armed forces.

Trump wished a happy holiday to all -- including "the scum" he said "spent the last four years trying to destroy our country through warped radical left minds."

The rest of the post criticized the previous administration on border security, and hit out at judges who've blocked parts of Trump's immigration agenda.

ABC News' Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.