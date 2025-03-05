Trump makes 13-year-old DJ Daniel's dream come true in address to Congress

Boy who is battling cancer was met with cheers during a warm moment.

President Donald Trump turned the nation's attention to Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, a 13-year-old who aspired to become a police officer but was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, and made him an honorary member of the U.S. Secret Service.

"Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police," Trump said after praising America's law enforcement officers.

13-year-old cancer survivor Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel is lifted up by his father Theodis Daniel after President Donald Trump made him an honorary member of the US Secret Service at the US Capitol in Washington, Mar. 4, 2025. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

“The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago," the president continued. "Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true.”

“And tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States.”

DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer at police agencies around the country.

DJ reacted with a face of pure shock before his father hoisted him for the crowd to see. DJ proudly raised his new certificate and was met with claps, chants, and cheers.

President Donald Trump delivers a speech to a joint session of Congress, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Mar. 4, 2025. Brian Snyder/Reuters

In a rare moment that a Democrat expressed support for the president's remarks, Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., rose from her seat and applauded for DJ.

Following this heartwarming moment, Trump proceeded to discuss childhood cancer rates, calling upon newly minted Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to "get toxins out of our environment, poisons out of our food supply and keep our children healthy and strong."