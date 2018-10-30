Trump says market is in 'slight pause' because of upcoming midterms

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning tweeted about the fall in the stock market, which plunged last week, calling it a "little pause" because of the upcoming midterm elections.

The Stock Market is up massively since the Election, but is now taking a little pause - people want to see what happens with the Midterms. If you want your Stocks to go down, I strongly suggest voting Democrat. They like the Venezuela financial model, High Taxes & Open Borders! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2018

Trump's tweet comes on the heels of last week's stock market plunge on Wednesday, when both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 closed in negative territory for the year.

Both indices have previously hit historic highs this year, before starting on a precipitous decline. The Dow was down 2,191 points from its all-time high on Oct. 3, and the S&P 500 fell 285 points from a record high on Sept. 20.

Jeff Roberson/AP

The president also took a shot at Democrats, who some pollsters predict will see strong turnout next week, and suggested constituents vote for them if they want to continue to see the decline.