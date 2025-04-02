Trump Media filing opens door for president to sell $2B in stock
The president transferred his ownership to the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust.
Donald Trump's social media company on Monday filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange commission that could allow the president's trust to sell more than $2 billion of shares.
Trump Media and Technology Group filed a registration with the SEC that would open the door for the president's trust to sell up to nearly 115 million shares, which are worth more than $2.3 billion.
The filing does not guarantee the sale of the shares nor provide any information about a future sale. Since Trump took office, he transferred his stake of the company into the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is controlled by his son, Donald Trump Jr.
A sell-off from Trump, the company's largest individual shareholder, could panic investors and damage the company's stock price.
Trump Media could not be immediately reached for comment.