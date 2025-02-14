Trump mug shot hung just outside Oval Office, photos show

The mug shot was taken from his booking at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

A framed copy of the New York Post's cover featuring President Donald Trump's mug shot has been hung on a wall just outside the Oval Office, photos show.

The mug shot, taken when he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia in 2023, can be seen in a hallway in photos taken when Trump met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The hallway leads to a private area in the White House.

A framed front page of President Donald Trump's mugshot from Georgia hangs in the Oval Office in Washington , Feb. 13, 2025. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Trump had turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail after he was indicted by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, former President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail, Aug. 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Getty Images

