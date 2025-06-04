Trump names new commanders to lead troops in Middle East, Africa

U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, speaks at an event at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 21, 2023.

President Donald Trump has nominated a three-star Navy admiral who played a key role in the United States' bombing campaign against the Houthis to lead U.S. Central Command, a top post in charge of U.S. military operations across 21 countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

If confirmed by the Senate, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper will receive a fourth star and replace Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, who is expected to retire this summer.

Trump also has nominated Air Force Lt. Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson to lead U.S. Africa Command. He is currently serving on the Joint Chiefs of Staff and would replace Gen. Michael Langley.

Cooper, a 1989 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, led naval forces for CENTCOM as head of U.S. 5th Fleet, and he pushed early efforts to deploy artificial intelligence, armed drones and uncrewed vessels in the region. He was tapped to serve as Kurilla's deputy in February 2024.

In both roles, Cooper helped to oversee strikes against Houthi militants in Yemen, a 16-month military campaign Trump abandoned this spring after the operation showed only a modest impact on the Iran-backed group's ability to regroup.

According to CENTCOM, Cooper led 100 strikes in Houthi-controlled portions of Yemen while he was 5th Fleet commander, destroying the group's drone and missile capabilities that the Houthis used to harass commercial ships in the Red Sea.

He also helped to lead forces in building a humanitarian pier off the coast of Gaza ordered by President Joe Biden that was plagued by setbacks.

CENTCOM's area of responsibility is a key focus for Trump, who vowed on the campaign trail that he would "quickly restore stability in the Middle East" and "return the world to peace."

That goal, however, has proved elusive as the war in Gaza drags through its second year and Iranian officials dismiss speculation that a nuclear deal with the U.S. is imminent.

Last week, Trump said he thinks a ceasefire is close in Gaza and that there is still a chance the U.S. can find common ground with Iran.

"They don't want to be blown up," he said.

Kurilla, who took over CENTCOM in 2022, led U.S. military operations to defend Israel against attacks from Iran. That effort was widely seen as successful.