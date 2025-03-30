Trump officials' Signal chat 'could have ended with lost American lives': Sen. Warner

In this Jan. 29, 2025, file photo, Senate Finance Committee member Sen. Mark Warner is shown during a hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said on Sunday that if information had been leaked from top Trump national security officials' Signal chat discussing plans to bomb the Houthis in Yemen, American lives could have been lost.

“I was, yesterday, down in Hampton Roads. I did two big town halls, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. There are people in the town hall who are either friends or relatives of folks who are on the [aircraft carrier USS Harry S.] Truman. Those folks were saying if their friends or loved ones were flying those jets and that information had been released and the Houthis were able to change their defensive posture, we could have lost American lives,” Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said in an interview with co-anchor Martha Raddatz on ABC News' “This Week.”

On Monday, a journalist revealed that national security adviser Mike Waltz had inadvertently included him in the chat with top Trump officials discussing plans for the Yemen attack. The Trump administration has pushed back against claims that the information included in the chat was classified information.

Warner said, “There is no question, regardless of agency, that this was classified ... and those folks who are obfuscating and giving them the benefit of the doubt, I think they're lying about they should know this is classified.”

