Trump pardons Virginia sheriff convicted of federal bribery charges

President Donald Trump on Monday pardoned a Virginia sheriff who had been convicted of federal bribery charges and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Scott Jenkins, who had been the sheriff of Culpeper County, Virginia, was set to report to jail on Tuesday.

"Sheriff Scott Jenkins, his wife Patricia, and their family have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponized Biden DOJ," Trump wrote in a statement on Truth Social. "In fact, during his trial, when Sheriff Jenkins tried to offer exculpatory evidence to support himself, the Biden Judge, Robert Ballou, refused to allow it, shut him down, and then went on a tirade."

Culpeper County, Virginia, Sheriff Scott Jenkins speaks during a gun rights rally organized by The Virginia Citizens Defense League on Capitol Square near the state capital building, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"As we have seen, in Federal, City, and State Courts, Radical Left or Liberal Judges allow into evidence what they feel like, not what is mandated under the Constitution and Rules of Evidence," he added. "This Sheriff is a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice, and doesn't deserve to spend a single day in jail."

Jenkins faced a jury trial in late 2024 but wasn't sentenced until March 2025 under the Trump administration.

Trump praised Jenkins as "a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left 'monsters,' and 'left for dead.' This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon. He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life."

Jenkins was convicted by a jury in December 2024 on charges including one count of conspiracy, four counts of honest services fraud and seven counts of bribery concerning federally funded programs.

The Department of Justice had said in a press release in March that he had received over $75,000 in cash payments for "appointing numerous Northern Virginia businessmen as auxiliary deputy sheriffs within his department."

"Scott Jenkins violated his oath of office and the faith the citizens of Culpeper County placed in him when he engaged in a cash-for-badges scheme," acting U.S. Attorney Zachary T. Lee said at the time.

"We hold our elected law enforcement officials to a higher standard of conduct and this case proves that when those officials use their authority for unjust personal enrichment, the Department of Justice will hold them accountable," he added.