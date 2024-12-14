Trump picks Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes to head intelligence advisory board

He also tapped longtime friend and donor Bill White as ambassador to Belgium.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped former California Rep. Devin Nunes as chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board in a series of announcements on Saturday.

Nunes has been a staunch Trump loyalist and serves as CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group, which runs the president-elect's social media company, Truth Social.

"I am pleased to announce that I will appoint Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes as Chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board, which consists of distinguished citizens from outside of the Federal Government," Trump posted in his announcement on Truth Social. "While continuing his leadership of Trump Media & Technology Group, Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community’s activities."

Nunes represented California in the House from 2003 to 2022. He was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 until 2019, as well as ranking member from 2019 until his resignation from Congress on Jan. 1, 2022, to lead Truth Social. Nunes will remain in his role in the president-elect's company while serving as chairman of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board.

The President's Intelligence Advisory Board, established in 1956, aids the president by offering independent analysis on the effectiveness of the intelligence community and the ability of U.S. agencies to meet "the nation’s intelligence needs."

In addition to Nunes, Trump named longtime friend and donor Bill White as the U.S. ambassador to Belgium and Troy Edgar to be his deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Currently the CEO of Constellations Group, White was president of the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum before he resigned amid allegations of improper financial dealings. He has denied any wrongdoing. White, also a member of the Log Cabin Republicans, organized multiple pro-Trump LGBTQ fundraisers and events this past election.

Edgar, currently an executive at IBM, previously was Trump's chief financial officer for the DHS and the associate deputy undersecretary of management for homeland security.