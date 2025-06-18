Trump presented with range of options on Iran, sources say

The national security team presented Trump with multiple options, sources said.

ByRachel Scott, Katherine Faulders, and David Brennan
June 18, 2025, 8:13 AM

President Donald Trump has been presented with a range of options by his national security team related to Iran, multiple sources have confirmed to ABC News.

The president is considering the options, which include the potential use of American military assets to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, the sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics

Sponsored Content by Taboola

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events