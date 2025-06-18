The national security team presented Trump with multiple options, sources said.

Trump presented with range of options on Iran, sources say

A general view of the White House after U.S. President Donald Trump cut his G7 trip short and returned as theÂ Israel-IranÂ air warÂ continues, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 17, 2025.

President Donald Trump has been presented with a range of options by his national security team related to Iran, multiple sources have confirmed to ABC News.

The president is considering the options, which include the potential use of American military assets to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, the sources said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.