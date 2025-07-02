As Trump pressures Republicans on budget bill, Democrats eye 2026 pickups: Analysis

The political fallout within Republican ranks may create openings for Democrats.

For the few Republicans who haven't fallen in line to support of President Donald Trump's budget reconciliation bill, the so-called "big beautiful bill," political peril could lie ahead.

When asked by ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott on Tuesday about his message to Republicans who aren't on board with his budget reconciliation bill, Trump levied a not-so-veiled threat.

"I think it would be very wise for them to get on board," Trump said. He later added, "I would say that they have to do it. Really, I would say that. If they don't, they'll pay the consequences."

Sen. Thom Tillis takes the Senate subway at the Capitol Building, June 30, 2025. Republican leaders are pushing to get President Donald Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" Act through Congress and to his desk before the July 4 Independence Day holiday. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The consequence for Sen. Thom Tillis was a swift weekend announcement that he won't run for reelection in 2026, citing political pressure to go along with Trump's agenda. It came after Trump threatened to boost primary challengers to the North Carolina senator via a social media post.

"In Washington over the last few years, it's become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species," Tillis wrote in a scathing statement on Sunday.

"Too many elected officials are motivated by pure raw politics who really don't give a damn about the people they promised to represent on the campaign trail."

Tillis was ultimately a "no" on the legislation.

Sen. Susan Collins walks from the chamber to the office of Majority Leader John Thune at the Capitol in Washington, July 1, 2025. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Sen. Susan Collins -- another "no" vote -- is also up for reelection in the approaching midterm year. The Maine lawmaker warned that a "dramatic reduction" in Medicaid funding could shutter hospitals and harm low-income families across her state.

"My vote against this bill stems primarily from the harmful impact it will have on Medicaid, affecting low-income families and rural health care providers like our hospitals and nursing homes," Collins wrote in a statement defending her vote.

The third Republican "no" vote came from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who isn't up for reelection until 2028. However, Trump, who campaigned on the idea of revenge and retribution, is unlikely to forget Paul's defiance as that campaign ramps up.

Senator Rand Paul walks to the Senate floor as Republican lawmakers struggle to pass U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping spending and tax bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 1, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Tillis and Collins occupy seats that Democrats are eyeing as pickup opportunities in 2026, as the party looks to rebuild after losses up and down the ballot in 2024. The party is looking to win back disaffected moderates and independents.

"We view North Carolina as one of the top type opportunities for Democrats in the [2026] cycle, in addition to the state of Maine, and that hasn't changed," DNC Chair Ken Martin told ABC News. "In fact, it's become more of a priority for us now with the retirement of Thom Tillis. We've got great prospective candidates in that race. We feel like we have an excellent opportunity."

Trump's attempt to strong-arm his fellow Republicans -- by pushing out dissenters and clearing a path for loyalists -- could come at a price to his party. In states like North Carolina and Maine, where swing voters have historically rewarded moderation, Trump's hardline pressure campaign may galvanize the very opposition he's trying to suppress.