Trump proposes UFC fight on White House grounds for America250 celebration

President Donald Trump proposed a surprising way to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. next year: Putting an octagon ring on the White House grounds and having fighters duke it out.

Trump floated the idea of having a UFC event next July 4 during a Thursday speech in Iowa, where he talked about the plans to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.

In this April 12, 2025, file photo, President Donald Trump watches Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski and Brazilian fighter Diego Lopes during an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Joe Raedle/Getty Images, FILE

"We're going to have a UFC fight. Think of this on the grounds of the White House," he said. "We have a lot of land there. We're going to build a little."

Trump did not disclose many details about his proposal but said that UFC CEO Dana White, a staunch supporter of the president, was going to handle the event.

"Dana is going to do it. Dana is great. One of a kind. Going to have a UFC fight -- championship fight, full fight -- like 20, 25,000 people, and we're going to do that as part of 250," Trump said.

In this April 12, 2025, file photo President Donald Trump speaks with CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White as they sit with FBI Director Kash Patel, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife actress Cheryl Hines and Elon Musk and his son during UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The White House has never hosted a sporting event in its history.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. mixed martial artist Sean O'Malley as he attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 316 event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, June 8, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters, FILE

Trump has attended several UFC events over the years. Since he returned to the White House, he has been seen in attendance at some matches with his allies, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.