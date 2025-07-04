Trump proposes UFC fight on White House grounds for America250 celebration
The president gave vague details about the proposed event.
President Donald Trump proposed a surprising way to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. next year: Putting an octagon ring on the White House grounds and having fighters duke it out.
Trump floated the idea of having a UFC event next July 4 during a Thursday speech in Iowa, where he talked about the plans to celebrate America's 250th anniversary.
"We're going to have a UFC fight. Think of this on the grounds of the White House," he said. "We have a lot of land there. We're going to build a little."
Trump did not disclose many details about his proposal but said that UFC CEO Dana White, a staunch supporter of the president, was going to handle the event.
"Dana is going to do it. Dana is great. One of a kind. Going to have a UFC fight -- championship fight, full fight -- like 20, 25,000 people, and we're going to do that as part of 250," Trump said.
The White House has never hosted a sporting event in its history.
Trump has attended several UFC events over the years. Since he returned to the White House, he has been seen in attendance at some matches with his allies, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.