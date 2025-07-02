Trump ramps up pressure on House Republicans to pass major tax cut and spending bill

Trump is expected to engage directly with lawmakers throughout the day.

President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on Republicans to get his tax and spending bill across the finish line.

Several House Republicans arrived White House on Wednesday morning for meetings as the president presses his party to pass the sweeping legislation -- a centerpiece of Trump's second term agenda.

Vice President JD Vance, who cast the tie-breaking vote to get the bill passed in the Senate, was spotted at the White House as well.

An administration official said the White House is hosting multiple meetings on Wednesday with Republicans on the White House complex. The president is expected to engage directly with members throughout the day.

Some of the lawmakers seen entering were GOP eps. Jeff Van Drew, Rob Bresnahan, Dusty Johnson, Dan Newhouse, Mike Lawler and Andrew Garbarino.

Those lawmakers are part of the Main Street Caucus, a group of lawmakers who bill themselves as "pragmatic" conservatives focused on getting things done.

President Trump notably has no public events on his schedule Wednesday.

Trump previously told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce he believed things would be "easier" in the House than the Senate with regards to the megabill, but several changes made by the Senate have angered some Republican hardliners in the House.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, talking to reporters on Capitol Hill, questioned whether the House would be able to pass the megabill on Wednesday -- but said Trump was helping on that front.

Asked by ABC News whether he feels like Republicans are short of the votes needed for passage, Scalise acknowledged the bumpy road both in the past and ahead.

"We've still had a lot of members that had questions about the changes that the Senate made. That's to be expected," Scalise said.

The majority leader added, "When you talk to members, there's some that still are holding out for something different, but at the end of the day, they know this is probably as good as we're going to get."

Scalise said that Republican leadership is meeting with small groups of members who haven't locked in their support, and the president is also helping on that today as their "best closer."

"He's talking to individual members," Scalise said of President Trump. "Even when the bill was in the Senate, you had some individual members that wanted some changes in the Senate calling the president to help his support for those changes, and some of those changes were implemented. So you know, the President, from day one, has been our best closer, and he's going to continue to be through today."

Trump also continued an online pressure campaign, posting to his conservative social media site multiple times on Wednesday.

"Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left Democrats push you around," Trump wrote this morning. "We’ve got all the cards, and we are going to use them. Last year America was a 'DEAD' Nation, with no hope for the future, and now it’s the 'HOTTEST NATION IN THE WORLD!' MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"