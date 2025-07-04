Trump to sign controversial spending bill during White House 4th of July celebrations

The president pushed Congress to get the bill passed before the holiday.

President Donald Trump is slated to use the White House's Fourth of July celebrations as the backdrop for his final victory lap over his massive spending bill.

The president will sign the legislation, which will bring massive cuts to government benefits such as Medicaid and increase funding for immigration enforcement, during the White House's military family picnic on Friday evening.

It is unclear what guests will attend the signing event or if the picnic's fireworks will take place during that time.

In this June 19, 2025, file photo,, a U.S. flag flys at the top of a newly installed 100-foot-tall pole on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Kevin Carter/Getty Images, FILE

Trump pushed Congress to pass the bill by July 4th as some Republicans held out over several issues, including the bill's effect on the debt ceiling.

"There could be no better birthday present for America than the phenomenal victory we achieved just hours ago when Congress passed the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' to Make America Great Again," Trump said in Iowa on Thursday, after the House passed the bill.

The White House celebrations for the Fourth of July will include several flyovers, including one featuring B-2 bombers. The president said Thursday that the flyover will occur at the same time he signs the bill; however, the White House has not confirmed the timing of that event.

Democrats criticized the president and the bill's supporters over its cuts to services that help the poorest Americans. The bill institutes work requirements for Medicaid that some experts say will make millions of Americans uninsured, and makes cuts to the program that will result in closures of health centers in rural areas, according to health care employers.

President Donald Trump arrives for a rally to kick off the July Fourth holiday weekend at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on July 3, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. Scott Olson/Getty Images

On Thursday, House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries broke the chamber's record with an eight-hour, 44-minute speech decrying the bill.

"We wanted to make sure that the American people had an opportunity to fully and more completely understands, in the light of day, just how damaging this one big, ugly bill will be to the American people," he said.