Trump likely to sign executive orders at Capitol, then at Capital One Arena, sources say

President-elect Donald Trump is likely to sign executive orders at the U.S. Capitol after his swearing-in Monday and then additional ones later at Capital One Arena in the afternoon where the inaugural parade and entertainment were moved because of frigid weather in Washington, sources told ABC News on Sunday.

Separately, top Trump officials told ABC News he is preparing to take more than 200 executive actions on his first day in office.

Trump advisers are hoping he can sign multiple executive actions at one time under what they are calling an "omnibus" executive action.

Essentially, multiple actions would be compiled into one document for Trump to sign to avoid his needing to sign dozens of documents one-by-one.

Trump told his his supporters at his Sunday rally, "You're going to see executive orders that are going to make you extremely happy. Lots of them, lots of ‘em. We have to set our country on the proper course."

President-elect Donald Trump speak at a MAGA victory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 19, 2025, one day ahead of his inauguration ceremony. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A small group of Republicans were briefed by Trump's incoming White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller on Sunday afternoon.

Sources cautioned that plans were in flux and still being finalized, but said Miller outlined several executive actions and declarations to the group.

Stephen Miller speaks during a rally for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump the day before he is scheduled to be inaugurated for a second term, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 19, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

They include the following, the sources said:



Declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border



Rescinding any DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) or gender-related directives from the Biden administration



Designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations



Repeal rules on electric vehicles (which Trump to ABC News in an interview on Saturday)



Offset limits for offshore drilling on federal land



Miller also outlined other actions Trump plans to take, the sources said, although it's unclear how much of this will happen on Day 1.

Order troops to help build more infrastructure at the border



Relaunch the Remain in Mexico policy



Declare a national emergency related to energy



Advisers have also discussed executive action to terminate Green New Deal policies as well.