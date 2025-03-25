Trump SSA pick not seeking to privatize Social Security, will meet people 'where they want to be met'

Frank Bisignano said he will conduct a "total review" at the SSA if confirmed.

Frank Bisignano, President Donald Trump's nominee to be Commissioner of Social Security Administration, appears at his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Mar. 25, 2025 in Washington.

President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Social Security Administration on Tuesday distanced himself from some of the actions taken at the agency by officials linked to Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency.

Frank Bisignano, a veteran Wall Street executive and GOP donor tapped to lead the agency delivering $1.5 trillion annually to more than 70 million people, told the Senate Finance Committee when asked about DOGE's work on agency systems and databases that he will conduct a "total review" of the activities at the SSA if he is confirmed.

He also denied ever having spoken to acting SSA Commissioner Leland Dudek, who is reportedly aligned with Musk's team efforts, and initially said he has not been a part of any management and policy discussions with the DOGE teams.

Last week, Dudek briefly threatened to shut down the agency after a federal judge blocked DOGE officials from accessing databases, only relenting when the judge issued a clarification saying his understanding of the ruling was "incorrect."

But under questioning from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Bisignano admitted he had been in communication with Mike Russo, an agency official now serving as chief information officer, and said they knew each other from the private sector. Russo has been aligned with DOGE's work and has facilitated its activities at the SSA, according to multiple reports.

"I don't know him as a DOGE person," Bisignano said.

On the broad DOGE activities, he said, "I'm happy to work with anybody who can help us, and I am fundamentally about efficiency myself."

Bisignano, currently the CEO of Fiserv, a financial data and payment company, argued his private sector experience will allow him to improve the quality and speed of the agency's service to the public.

He called Social Security "the most bipartisan thing we have" and denied that he has "thought about" privatizing the agency.

"It's not a word that anybody's ever talked to me about, and I don't see this institution as anything other than a government agency that gets run for the benefit of the American public," he told Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

Democrats have repeatedly suggested the Trump administration's actions toward the agency, such as designating field offices for closure, firing staffers and requiring people to show up at a field office to verify their identities, instead of doing so over the phone, are meant to "hollow out" the SSA.

"This approach is a prelude to privatizing Social Security and handing it over to private equity," Wyden said.

Democrats also challenged Bisignano on Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's comments on a podcast last week in which the billionaire said his mother-in-law wouldn't care about missing a payment from the agency and that only people committing fraud complain about services.

"I don't think anyone would appreciate not getting their Social Security check on time," Bisignano said.

"So they're not fraudsters?" asked Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

"It would be hard to get to that conclusion," he replied.

Asked if he agreed with Musk's comments about the program being a "Ponzi scheme," Bisginano said it is "a promise to pay."

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., appeared to extract a commitment from Bisignano to review the firings at the agency.

"When you have a system that is not working now, do you think it's a great idea to lay off half the employees?" Sanders asked.

"Do I think it's a great idea to lay off half the employees when the system doesn't work? I think the answer is probably no," he replied.

Some Republican senators defended the DOGE actions at the agency, and most said they hope the administration will improve services and protect accessibility for those who want to be served at SSA field offices.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., played the SSA's waiting music from his phone and claimed his staffers were put on hold for hours and disconnected when they tried to test the agency's 1-800 number on Monday.

"We will meet beneficiaries where they want to be met, whether that's in person, in an office, online or on the phone," Bisignano said.

In the past, Bisignano has said he would like to use artificial intelligence to find fraud at the agency, which Musk has claimed is rampant.

According to a 2024 report from the SSA inspector general, less than 1% of payments were improper between 2015 and 2022 and "most" of those were overpayments.