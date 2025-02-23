"This is not a statesman or a diplomat. This is just someone who admires Putin."

Trump is 'surrendering to the Russians,' Democratic Sen. Jack Reed says

In an interview Sunday on ABC News' "This Week," Democratic Sen. Jack Reed decried President Donald Trump's recent verbal attacks on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and increased alignment with Russia.

"Essentially, this is President Trump surrendering to the Russians," Reed told co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

"This is not a statesman or a diplomat," Reed added. "This is just someone who admires Putin, does not believe in the struggle of the Ukrainians and is committed to closing up to an autocrat."

Talking to Raddatz later, Republican Rep. Mike Lawler slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a vile dictator and thug" who is "clearly responsible for the war in Ukraine," despite Trump's false assertions earlier in the week that Zelenskyy started the war.

"Russia, China and Iran have been working in a coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize the United States, Europe, Israel and the free world," Lawler said. "They are not our allies or our friends -- we must be clear eyed about that."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.