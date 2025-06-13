Trump tells ABC Israel strikes on Iran 'excellent' and warns 'more to come'

In the wake of a series of strikes by Israel on Iran's nuclear sites, potentially pushing the Middle East to the brink of an all-out conflict, President Donald Trump told ABC News he thought the attacks had been "excellent" and suggested there was "more to come."

On Thursday, Israel hit dozens of sites inside Iran, saying the country had enriched enough fissile material for several nuclear bombs. Israel also targeted Iran's ballistic missile capabilities, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said could carry a nuclear payload.

"I think it's been excellent," Trump told ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. "We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard, very hard. They got hit about as hard as you're going to get hit. And there's more to come. a lot more."

Trump declined to comment on whether the U.S. participated in the attack in any way. On Thursday night, the White House released a statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio in which he said "Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region."

Trump has been focused on securing a nuclear agreement with Iran and talks were set to take place in Oman on Sunday. Earlier Thursday, Trump said he believed the U.S. was "fairly close" to a deal and didn't want Israel "going in" fearing that strikes could "blow it."