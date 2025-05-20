An official said Gen. Michael Guetlein will lead planning for the new system.

Trump to unveil plans for US missile defense shield that could cost tens of billions

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after departing a House Republican conference meeting, May 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after departing a House Republican conference meeting, May 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after departing a House Republican conference meeting, May 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after departing a House Republican conference meeting, May 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

President Donald Trump will announce at the White House Tuesday afternoon his initial plans for the "Golden Dome" missile defense system, an effort he says will protect the United States against threats from North Korea and elsewhere, three U.S. officials confirmed.

Trump will be joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Gen. Michael Guetlein, the Pentagon's vice chief of space operations. Guetlein is being asked to lead the project, according to one official.

The missile defense project echoes President Ronald Reagan's "Star Wars" program. Experts said the effort could cost anywhere from tens of billions to hundreds of billions of dollars, depending upon how it is set up.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.