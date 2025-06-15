The president said there’s no U.S. involvement at this point.

Trump says 'it's possible' US gets involved in Israel-Iran conflict

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the US is not involved in Israel's military strikes but "it's possible we could get involved."

In an interview with ABC News' Rachel Scott, Trump said he's open to Russian President Vladimir Putin serving as a mediator in the conflict -- something he said the Russian president pitched in their phone call on Saturday.

President Donald Trump looks on from the stage during a parade to honor the Army's 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump's 79th birthday, June 14, 2025, in Washington. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool via AP

Here are highlights from the interview:

On Israel's latest attack on Iran: "I think they were very devastating. It was very devastating. They were hit also, but it was a very devastating into Iran, primarily" the president said.

On a deadline for Iran to come to the negotiating table: "No, there's no deadline. But they are talking. They'd like to make a deal. They're talking. They continue to talk," he said. "Something like this had to happen because I think even from both sides, but something like this had to happen. They want to talk, and they will be talking."

Asked again about the talks being called off, the president said he's confident it may help the deal -- "May have forced a deal to go quicker, actually."

Will the U.S. get more involved in the conflict?: "We're not involved in it. It's possible we could get involved. But we are not at this moment involved," the president said.

Putin as a mediator in the conflict: "Yeah, I would be open to it. He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved."